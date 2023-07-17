Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy romantic anniversary dinner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were as affectionate as ever as they held hands while walking

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen as they spent a romantic night out for their first wedding anniversary. They celebrated the special day with a treat at the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Jennifer adorned a lovely white minidress with rhinestone detailing for their date night along with a pair of silver platform sandals. She added a pop of colour to the look with a green bag that was slung on her shoulder with a thin strap.

The pair were as affectionate as ever as they held hands while making their way to their destination. Jennifer accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, a beaded bracelet as well as her sparkling wedding ring.

Her brown tresses were left open in effortless waves as they fell over her shoulders and finally, for makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, coral blush and a nude lip with gloss. When she stepped out of the car, her husband was right there to lightly embrace her before guiding her to the restaurant.

Ben went for a casual, all-black look as he donned a dark shirt with the sleeves pushed up along with matching trousers as well as a silver bracelet and of course, his wedding ring.