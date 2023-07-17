South Korean President Yoon vows decisive action against climate change

An image of South Korean rescue workers searching for missing people on a submerged road leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju – AFP/File

In the wake of devastating floods and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 40 people, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the country's approach to extreme weather events caused by climate change, reported AFP Monday.

The recent torrential downpours caused widespread flooding and landslides, with rivers and dams overflowing, with forecasters predicting more rain in the coming days.

Addressing an emergency response meeting, President Yoon emphasised the need to accept climate change as a reality and vowed to take decisive action.

He called for a complete shift away from the notion that extreme weather events linked to climate change are rare anomalies beyond our control. Instead, he stressed the importance of extraordinary determination to enhance national preparedness and response capabilities.

This handout photo taken and released on July 16, 2023, by the National Fire Agency shows South Korean rescue workers searching for missing persons after a landslide hit a small village following heavy rains in Yecheon. — AFP

President Yoon announced that his country will mobilise all available resources, including the military and police, to support ongoing rescue efforts.

With the season still ongoing, he expressed concern about potential damage in the future.

Following the meeting, President visited Yecheon — one of the hardest-hit villages in North Gyeongsang province — where a significant number of houses were damaged due to landslides.

He also vowed to do everything possible to restore the village and support the affected communities.

The majority of the casualties, including 19 fatalities and eight missing individuals, were reported in North Gyeongsang province, due to massive landslides that swept the houses away.

Additionally, an investigation has also been initiated into the flooding of an underpass in Cheongju, south of Seoul, where at least 13 people were killed after being stuck in their vehicles.

President Yoon highlighted the importance of preemptive evacuations and road closures as fundamental principles in preventing the loss of lives during disasters.

South Korea has experienced recurrent flooding during the summer monsoon period, but the country has typically been well-prepared, resulting in relatively low death tolls.



However, scientists have attributed the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events to climate change.