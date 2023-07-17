 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen with their children who they both have from different partners
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their one-year anniversary with their family as they had lunch in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The pair, who eloped in Las Vegas, were seen with their children who they both have from different partners.

After getting done with Lunch, Ben took Lopez, her twin girls Emme and Max and his son Samuel for a ride in his blue vintage Ford Bronco. Along with Samuel, Ben also shares 17-year-old Violet and 14-year-old Seraphina with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

The Hustlers actress donned a white maxi dress with ruffles and bright red print detailing which she paired with white platform heels. She also took with her a white Chanel clutch which was pulled across her torso as a cross-body bag.

Her brown tresses were pushed back into a chic bun which showed off gold hoop earrings. She also accessorized with several gold chains, rings, bracelets and of course, her wedding ring.

Going for his usual look, Ben decided to keep it laid back in a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up along dark denim jeans and brown oxfords. 

