WATCH: Russian fighter bomber crashes in Sea of Azov

A Russian fighter jet Su-25 bomber crashed into the Sea of Azov Monday, with the pilot successfully ejecting the plane, a video uploaded on the social media platform Telegram shows.



According to the Reuters report, a Russian Su-25 fighter went down near the town of Yeysk.

The video on social media appeared to show a parachute descending over the sea near a beach, and a large splash in the water.

Yeysk lies across the Sea of Azov from the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The officials from Russia's Krasnodar region said the pilot had been rescued from the water.

According to TASS news agency, the preliminary cause of the crash of the Su-25 is engine failure.



More to follow...