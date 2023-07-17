Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla on 76th birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have extended sweet birthday wishes to Queen Camilla, who turned 76 on Monday.



The future king and his wife took to social media to wish Camilla a very happy birthday.

Kate and William shared a sweet photo of Camilla and wrote, “A very happy birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!” followed by birthday cake emoji.

The royal couple also said a simple “Happy Birthday To Her Majesty the Queen" on their Instagram stories.

They chose Camilla’s photo from her outing to the Wimbledon championships last week.

Earlier, King Charles and other senior members of the royal family also wished Queen Camilla on her special day.

The palace tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!”

This is Camilla’s first birthday since ascending to the throne as the Queen Consort of King Charles.