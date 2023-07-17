 
menu menu menu

Benedict Cumberbatch gets emotional as he is gifted link with grandfather

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch was seen navigating the Isle Of Skye in Scotland while facing sea cliffs
Benedict Cumberbatch was seen navigating the Isle Of Skye in Scotland while facing sea cliffs

The Imitation Game actor Benedict Cumberbatch got emotional as he discovered a link with his grandfather on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. The actor was seen bravely navigating the Isle Of Skye in Scotland while facing sea cliffs and waterfalls.

Bear Grylls, as a gift to Benedict, asked the British Royal Navy for a favour which allowed the actor to connect to a part of his past. The British Royal Navy sent a nuclear submarine to collect the two and as the submarine rose from the sea, Benedict grew emotional and wiped his tears.

His grandfather had been a World War II submariner and had actually been sent on a mission for extraction on a British Royal Navy nuclear submarine and had surfaced off the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

He expressed his feelings, saying: “I feel interestingly connected to my grandfather and it's very moving. I'm tearing up now. My grandfather has been playing in my mind over the last couple of days and I felt a very immediate connection to him. And to see the submarine was very much an ‘oh my God’ shock moment. It was amazing. I was so moved. The last couple of days have been extraordinary, what an experience.”

Bear also gave his two cents on the moment, saying: “It was a very special moment, the best extraction we've done on any journey on any show of any season.”

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set
‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four

‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch
Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner

Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner
Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods
Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'
Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation

Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation