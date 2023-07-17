Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian posts cryptic messages in response to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods

Following her sister Kylie Jenner's surprising reunion with former best friend Jordyn Woods on Sunday, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of enigmatic messages.

The reality TV personality, who was devastated when Jordyn, 25, kissed her baby's father Tristan Thompson, 32, at a party in February 2019, causing one of their many breakups due to the NBA player's multiple cheating scandals, has been left reeling by the unexpected development.

Kylie and Jordyn's meet-up at a sushi restaurant in LA has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

Following the unexpected reunion, Khloe took to Instagram to share a series of quotes, one of them read: “Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson…”

“The best people give you memories.”

The next note read: “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.”

The last of the meaningful messages, a quote by Doe Zantamata, read: “It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods…”

“Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”

Back in 2019, Jordyn admitted to kissing Trystan in a controversial interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and subsequently fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians.