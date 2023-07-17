Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods

|July 17, 2023
Following her sister Kylie Jenner's surprising reunion with former best friend Jordyn Woods on Sunday, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of enigmatic messages.
The reality TV personality, who was devastated when Jordyn, 25, kissed her baby's father Tristan Thompson, 32, at a party in February 2019, causing one of their many breakups due to the NBA player's multiple cheating scandals, has been left reeling by the unexpected development.
Kylie and Jordyn's meet-up at a sushi restaurant in LA has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.
Following the unexpected reunion, Khloe took to Instagram to share a series of quotes, one of them read: “Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson…”
“The best people give you memories.”
The next note read: “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.”
The last of the meaningful messages, a quote by Doe Zantamata, read: “It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods…”
“Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”
Back in 2019, Jordyn admitted to kissing Trystan in a controversial interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk, and subsequently fell out of the good graces of the Kardashians.