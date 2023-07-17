Robert Downey Jr. delights in Italian feast at Stanley Tucci's Casa Tucci

Over the weekend, Robert Downey Jr had the fortunate opportunity to be invited to Stanley Tucci's residence for a dinner gathering. The 58-year-old star of Iron Man enjoyed a delightful Italian meal prepared by Tucci himself at his home, known as "Casa Tucci." The menu consisted of pasta and a delectable seafood dish called cod alla livornese, which features cod cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce along with capers, kalamata olives, and garlic.

Downey Jr took to Instagram to share a video capturing the culinary expertise of the renowned actor from Big Night. The footage showcased Tucci skillfully preparing the meal in his kitchen. Additionally, the clip revealed Downey Jr savoring each bite and closing his eyes in contentment. As a gesture of gratitude, he affectionately kissed Tucci on the cheek following the meal.

The talented actor, known for his role in Oppenheimer, also expressed his appreciation for Tucci's wife, Felicity Blunt. Felicity happens to be the sister of Downey Jr's co-star, Emily Blunt. Downey Jr praised her for extending a warm welcome and treating him like a member of their family. In his Instagram caption, he wrote, "Dinner @ Casa Tucci - Truly a gem of a fella, & Felicity made me feel like family. Check out @stanleytucci in Searching for Italy."

