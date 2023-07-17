 
menu menu menu

Is Novak Djokovic retiring after Wimbledon upset?

By
Sports Desk

|July 17, 2023

Serbias Novak Djokovic during a press conference after the final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on July 16, 2023. — Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference after the final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on July 16, 2023. — Reuters 

Serbian great Novak Djokovic has hinted at retirement after losing the 136th Wimbledon final to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.  

Alcaraz played spoilsport and broke Djokovic's unbeaten 34-win streak at Wimbledon and a shot at history as the 20-year-old downed the Serb to win the final in a thrilling five-set match.

The Spanish tennis star defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon men’s singles final, breaking the 20-year dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic.

However, 36-year-old Djokovic responded to the loss by hinting at retirement as he admitted he "doesn’t know how long he will be around". 

"I would hope so, for my sake (smiling)," Djokovic said. "He’s going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don’t know how long I’ll be around."

During the final clash against Alcaraz, the Serbian lost his cool and smashed up his racket after which he received a warning while the fans booed him. 

"There’s no much to talk about that," said Djokovic when he was asked about his actions. 

"[It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points.

"He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set]."

When pushed once again for an answer, he said: "It was a frustration at the moment. I answered to your colleague two minutes ago about that. There’s not much to say about that."

More From Sports:

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a savoury goal with his favourite chicken sandwich video

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a savoury goal with his favourite chicken sandwich
Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper to score 3,000 Test runs

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper to score 3,000 Test runs
Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 312 after De Silva ton

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 312 after De Silva ton
Chelsea secures signing of Santos' rising star, Angelo Gabriel

Chelsea secures signing of Santos' rising star, Angelo Gabriel
Henry Searle makes history as first British Wimbledon Boys' champion since 1962

Henry Searle makes history as first British Wimbledon Boys' champion since 1962
Australia retain women's Ashes despite Sciver-Brunt heroics

Australia retain women's Ashes despite Sciver-Brunt heroics

Selfie-taking spectator causes crash at Tour de France

Selfie-taking spectator causes crash at Tour de France

'Extremely disappointed': Harry Maguire says he is removed from Man United captaincy

'Extremely disappointed': Harry Maguire says he is removed from Man United captaincy

Wimbledon final: Alcaraz plays spoilsport in Djokovic's shot at history

Wimbledon final: Alcaraz plays spoilsport in Djokovic's shot at history