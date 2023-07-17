Is Novak Djokovic retiring after Wimbledon upset?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference after the final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on July 16, 2023. — Reuters

Serbian great Novak Djokovic has hinted at retirement after losing the 136th Wimbledon final to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Alcaraz played spoilsport and broke Djokovic's unbeaten 34-win streak at Wimbledon and a shot at history as the 20-year-old downed the Serb to win the final in a thrilling five-set match.

The Spanish tennis star defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon men’s singles final, breaking the 20-year dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic.

However, 36-year-old Djokovic responded to the loss by hinting at retirement as he admitted he "doesn’t know how long he will be around".

"I would hope so, for my sake (smiling)," Djokovic said. "He’s going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don’t know how long I’ll be around."



During the final clash against Alcaraz, the Serbian lost his cool and smashed up his racket after which he received a warning while the fans booed him.

"There’s no much to talk about that," said Djokovic when he was asked about his actions.



"[It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points.



"He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set]."

When pushed once again for an answer, he said: "It was a frustration at the moment. I answered to your colleague two minutes ago about that. There’s not much to say about that."