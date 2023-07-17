 
menu menu menu

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez heading towards divorce: report

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are heading towards divorce, according to a report in TMZ.

Citing sources privy to the matter, the publication reported that the couple has been separated since January this year.

It said the singer was not wearing her wedding ring at Wimbledon over the weekend where a handful of other celebrities including Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig were also spotted.

The report said that Grande and Dalton's divorce is on the cards after their efforts towards reconciliation failed.

They were reportedly having problems before December when Ariana started filming "Wicked".

TMZ reported the couple are still friends and have been talking to each other on the phone regularly.

More From Entertainment:

Benedict Cumberbatch gets emotional as he is gifted link with grandfather

Benedict Cumberbatch gets emotional as he is gifted link with grandfather
Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set

Hugh Jackman continues his ‘favorite’ filming ‘tradition’ on ‘Deadpool 3’ set
‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four

‘Love Island’ fans are angry over no “solid couples” in final four
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take family out for anniversary lunch
Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner

Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner
Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kylie Jenner’s reunion with Jordyn Woods
Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton, Prince William honour Queen Camilla

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sheds light on real message of hit song 'Skinny Love'
Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation

Armando Iannucci takes on 'Dr. Strangelove' in stage adaptation