Ariana Grande shares Kate Middleton's video

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Ariana Grande on Monday shared a video from Wimbledon also featuring Kate Middleton.

The video was apparently filmed by the singer herself after the final match.

Ariana shared the video on her Instagram account where she is followed by millions of people.

Kate Middleton, Brad Pitt and other stars were spotted at men’s singles final match.

To watch the nail-biting Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, fans from around the world gathered in London. The world`s most prestigious tennis tournament attracts thousands of fans from across the globe.

To watch the big match, celebrities, royalty, and other prominent personalities from different walks of life gathered today to witness the thrilling match.

Kate Middleton, also brought her daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince George to the match.

