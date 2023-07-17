Watch Nick Jonas help Priyanka Chopra let her hair down in adorable video

Nick Jonas is the sweetest husband in this adorable video as he helps wife Priyanka untie her hair

Nick Jonas assisted his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in letting her hair down. The couple, who attended Wimbledon together on Saturday, were captured in a video shared by Priyanka on her Instagram.

The clip shows the 30-year-old singer attempting to loosen his wife's hair during a car ride, with the 40-year-old Citadel star looking on fondly.

The video showcases the adorable moment as Nick focuses on giving Priyanka some respite from her tightly-styled hair.

The singer even uses his phone's flashlight to get a better look while his actress wife smiles and laughs at her husband's determination, and shows the hairy situation from all angles.

“Ponytails are complicated,” she captioned the sweet video, which ended with an “ow” from Chopra as Jonas seemingly pulled a little too hard on her hair.

The end shot of the video reveals the result of Jonas's efforts, with Priyanka beaming as her hair, now free from its ponytail, appears to defy gravity, presumably due to the wind.

Nick Jonas also posted on Instagram about their daytime date at the Wimbledon tournament in London.

He shared a carousel of pictures, including a selfie of himself and his wife wearing sunglasses in the Royal Box, a photo of their tickets with the tennis court in the background, and a video of Kate Middleton awarding the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy to Markéta Vondroušová after she won the women's singles title.