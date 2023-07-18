Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report

Singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have reportedly split after two years of marriage.

The 30-year-old Positions artist and the luxury real estate agent, 27, married in an intimate ceremony in 2021, and have since stayed private about their relationship.

The pair reportedly separated earlier this year and have been quietly working on their friendship, according to reports.



Since the wedding, fans have had their eyes on Grande's diamond and pearl ring. Rumours regarding the pair's relationship status began swirling in August when the singer posted a TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing her ring.

But, the star shut the rumours down immediately, saying: "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't."

In May, Grande posted to Instagram to celebrate the couple's second anniversary. Alongside a "2" — their years as husband and wife — with a heart and the phrase "3.5 together" — their years as a couple — both written on top of the pic, she wrote: "I love him so."



Gomez also shared some loving photos for Valentine's Day this year, while Grande reposted. "My forever valentine," he wrote atop the picture, while Grande reshared it and added, "I love you" with a heart.

The singer fueled rumours of her separation from Gomez once again last week when she was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band over the while enjoying a day with "Wicked" co-star at Wimbledon.



Grande was seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey over the weekend, drawing further headlines. The separation was announced the following day.

