 
menu menu menu

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report

Singer Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have reportedly split after two years of marriage. 

The 30-year-old Positions artist and the luxury real estate agent, 27, married in an intimate ceremony in 2021, and have since stayed private about their relationship.

The pair reportedly separated earlier this year and have been quietly working on their friendship, according to reports. 

Since the wedding, fans have had their eyes on Grande's diamond and pearl ring. Rumours regarding the pair's relationship status began swirling in August when the singer posted a TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing her ring.

 But, the star shut the rumours down immediately, saying: "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't." 

In May, Grande posted to Instagram to celebrate the couple's second anniversary. Alongside a "2" — their years as husband and wife — with a heart and the phrase "3.5 together" — their years as a couple — both written on top of the pic, she wrote: "I love him so."

Gomez also shared some loving photos for Valentine's Day this year, while Grande reposted. "My forever valentine," he wrote atop the picture, while Grande reshared it and added, "I love you" with a heart.

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report

The singer  fueled rumours of her separation from Gomez once again last week when she was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band over the while enjoying a day with "Wicked" co-star at Wimbledon.

Grande was seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey over the weekend, drawing further headlines. The separation was announced the following day.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes video

Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes

Lindsay Lohan is a mommy! Actress welcomes first child with Bader Shammas video

Lindsay Lohan is a mommy! Actress welcomes first child with Bader Shammas
After becoming party in Prince Harry's case, Elton John gives evidence at Kevin Spacey's trial

After becoming party in Prince Harry's case, Elton John gives evidence at Kevin Spacey's trial

Watch Nick Jonas help Priyanka Chopra let her hair down in adorable video

Watch Nick Jonas help Priyanka Chopra let her hair down in adorable video
'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti puts chiseled abs on display in Rome getaway

'Love Island' alum Davide Sanclimenti puts chiseled abs on display in Rome getaway
Ariana Grande shares Kate Middleton's video video

Ariana Grande shares Kate Middleton's video

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans accuse agency of sabotaging Sakura

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans accuse agency of sabotaging Sakura
Gerry Turner is ABC’s first ‘Golden Bachelor’: ‘It's never too late to fall in love again’ video

Gerry Turner is ABC’s first ‘Golden Bachelor’: ‘It's never too late to fall in love again’
Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency

Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency