Kate Middleton 'leader of family' as William 'stepped back' at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Kate Middleton showcased her leadership skills around family at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales took lead during the games as husband, Prince William, took a step back.

Body language expert Judi James said: “She was very much the leader of her small family group too, hosting and coaching Charlotte and George while William stepped back to gaze on proudly using body language like a ‘fig leaf’ hand clasp barrier in front of the torso that made him look a little like an over-awed child himself.

She added: “It looked like ‘bring your children to work’ day for Kate, who hosted with an impressive firmness, introducing Charlotte and George by name to the players and staff she was meeting and indulging in some lengthy explanations and instructions to her son and daughter that suggested she is now taking a huge role in preparing them for royal life.

Speaking about William, the expert added: “William took a more low-key role but when he did chat to the children he received flatteringly intense signals of attention and affection from Kate, who seemed determined to bring him into the group via smiles and eye attention rituals of encouragement.”

