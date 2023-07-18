 
menu menu menu

Prince William is 'just' parent, treats Prince George and Prince Charlotte as 'equals'

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Prince William is a just parent when it comes to treating his children.

The Prince of Wales is attentive towards his daughter, Princess Charlotte, the same way he is towards his heir Prince George.

After the family's recent attendance at Wimbledon, body language expert Judi James notes: “William might have tended to keep a very careful eye on George, his eventual heir, who he mentors for the role and who he is increasingly being shown as someone to share the joys of sports like football with, but he has always been quite scrupulous in treating George and Charlotte as equals.”

Judi then highlights how Charlotte considers herself no less than her brothers and demands an equal attention from William. 

Speaking of another occasion, she said: “When William was photographed romping on the ground with all three children it was Charlotte with her arms linked round his neck as they posed on a swing, in a gesture that was similar to one used by both George and Louis on their dad, which again seemed to illustrate William’s even-handed parenting.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry repent for their stunts after fresh snub? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry repent for their stunts after fresh snub?
How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?

How did Sofia Vergara's divorce with Joe Gonzalez take place?
Sarah Ferguson shares very special anniversary tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson shares very special anniversary tribute to 'magical' Princess Beatrice
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce 'divorce'

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce 'divorce'
Queen Consort Camilla called Meghan Markle 'minx' out of spite

Queen Consort Camilla called Meghan Markle 'minx' out of spite
Royal family faces fresh backlash

Royal family faces fresh backlash
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez call it quits after two years of marriage: report
Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes video

Kanye West's 'awesome' days are behind, friend believes

Lindsay Lohan is a mommy! Actress welcomes first child with Bader Shammas video

Lindsay Lohan is a mommy! Actress welcomes first child with Bader Shammas