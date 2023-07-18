 
King Charles 'miffed' as Prince William blocks Wales holiday

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

King Charles is upset over Prince William's latest blockage at holiday home.

The monarch of Britain is asked to pay rent for his favourite holiday home in Wales if he wishes to stay over the summer.

His Majesty spends every few weeks in summer near Brecon Beacons National park.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.

"The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”

King Charles expressed his special love for Llwynywermod back in 2021.

"Rather 40 years too late, probably. But it's been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title."

