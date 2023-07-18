 
'Batman' trilogy fans get disappointed update: Check why

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Christopher Nolan is not interested in doing another superhero trilogy
Christopher Nolan has a straight answer to the question of making superhero movies: Not again.

In a conversation with YouTuber HugoDécrypte, the critically-acclaimed director was posed with a question asking if he ever made another superhero trilogy.

“No," Nolan declared.

Previously, the Batman star Christian Bale revealed he would wear a cape again if Nolan helmed the project.

"I had a pact with Chris Nolan," he told ScreenRant last year. 

"We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.'

In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

In other news, Nolan has cast her daughter Flora Nolan in Oppenheimer.

But, it was for a blast, a nuclear one.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the auteur explained that she appeared in the tense vision of J. Robert Oppenheimer or Cillian Murphy, where she fully melted in the nuclear explosion.

"We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," Nolan continued.

"So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

