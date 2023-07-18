 
Matt Damon spills beans on deal with wife amid couples therapy

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Matt Damon revealed he would break the pact if Christopher Nolan called him
Sunken in career depression, Matt Damon promised his wife to take an acting break.

But he was quick to add a caveat on the pact: it would not hold if Christopher Nolan offered any role.

Speaking to a roundtable interview with the Oppenheimer cast, the 52-year-old shared his couples therapy's only condition with his wife.

“Even modern psychology has a caveat…” Downey cheekily said.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” The Martian actor told his co-actors.

“I had – not to get too personal – negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation,” Damon referred to Nolan’s recurring casting choices.

“But I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story – the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called,” the Interseller star added.

“This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

“For Chris!” Damon replied.

Damon and Luciana Barroso tied the knot in 2005; they share four daughters.

