What does Shawn Michaels think about WWE?

Undated photograph of Shawn Michaels. — WWE/File

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Shawn Michaels has recently shared his take on the current state of the wrestling federation.

During a podcast, the former WWE champion remarked that the wrestling industry has changed considerably since he retired, adding that the atmosphere has become much healthier than it was during his time.

"It's a different business. Some of it is for the better. It's a much healthier atmosphere than it was when I started," the 57-year-old stated on the K&C Masterpiece Podcast.

Moreover, Michaels is confident about the future of WWE and credits his "D-Generation X" partner Triple H for creating "a great culture" within WWE a decade ago — a culture he believes should keep evolving.

"It's something we continue to build on," Michaels said, emphasising the ongoing efforts to enhance the wrestling industry.

"Every now and then, we need to remind them of just how great it is to do this line of work, how good it is they have to do it," he said, reminding currently active wrestlers how privileged they are to continue their profession.

It must be noted that Michaels, 57, has spent over three decades in the ring while collecting multiple accolades. He is a four-time world champion and was enlisted twice in the Hall of Fame.

Earlier on July 15, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE on Friday night's episode of SmackDown. This was his first appearance since since May 12.

The two-time WWE Champion arrived in a limo as he was supposed to meet with The Street Profits and then left with both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford — both appear in SmackDown.

2023 has been full of events for Lashley as, just at the start of the year, he resumed his beef with the veteran wrestler Brock Lesnar, who has not only conquered WWE a number of times but also won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008.

After his beef with Lesnar, Lashley won WWE's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal shortly before WrestleMania 39. He was supposed to meet with Bray Wyatt, but the plan was discarded and both just disappeared.