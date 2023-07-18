Lindsay Lohan made me a movie grandmother, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan’s reel mother Jamie Lee Curtis cannot contain her excitement after Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas announced giving birth to their first child together, a boy named Luai on July 17.



On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram and celebrated the birth of her Freaky Friday co-star’s first child with a heartwarming note.

Jamie shared a photo of herself and Mean Girls star from the days when they featured together as mother and daughter in the 2003 remake.

“MAGIC MONDAY!” wrote the 64-year-old alongside an image of the pair hugging and one of them in the teen movie.

Jamie further added, “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

Both Jamie and Lindsay are connected to Freaky Friday sequel. However, Jamie told Entertainment Weekly the project is on hold until the Hollywood writers’ strike is resolved.



“Stories require writers, and right now there are no writers because they're all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives,” said Jamie.

Earlier, when few months back Lindsay announced her pregnancy, Jamie spoke to Allure, saying she could “bring the baby to set while they filmed”.

“We're in the middle of a contract dispute. And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening,” added the actress.