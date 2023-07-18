Want to watch Messi's Inter Miami debut? It's going to cost you a lot!

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi waves as he is presented as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023. — AFP

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to make his Inter Miami debut on Friday, but to witness it, you'll need a significant amount of cash.

Messi's first match for the US club will take place in Florida, with the seats selling for as much as $110,000, CNN reported, citing ticket reselling website Vivid Seats.

The ticket prices are the highest ever recorded for a Major League Soccer (MLS) team.

The rates of some seats surged after the World Cup-winning captain officially signed with Inter Miami last week, a deal reportedly between $50 million-$60 million annually.

A Vivid Seats spokesperson said cheaper options are available for the game.

The average seat price is $487, with some fans travelling nearly 700 miles to see the match against Mexican team Cruz Azul.

Interestingly, tickers for last year's league match between Messi's new team and his former team, FC Barcelona, were about half of that.

Vivid Seats' data shows that ticket prices for the soccer superstar's MLS debut on August 20 against Charlotte are averaging at $288, moving up 900$ since early June when rumours were rife that Messi would be travelling to the US.

The signing marks the beginning of a new chapter for Inter Miami, with Messi poised to make an immediate impact on the field.

Supporters eagerly anticipate witnessing the magical performances that have become synonymous with the Argentine maestro.

As Messi integrates into the team and familiarises himself with his new surroundings, the anticipation surrounding his debut is reaching a fever pitch.

Inter Miami's acquisition of Lionel Messi signifies a seismic shift in the landscape of American soccer.

With his unparalleled talent and global appeal, Messi's presence will undoubtedly elevate the standard of play in the MLS while fueling interest and investment in the sport throughout the nation.