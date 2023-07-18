Erdogan's son-in-law's firm to supply military drones to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Jeddah in 2017 — AFP/Files

A Turkish firm will provide drones to Saudi Arabia for defence purposes and a deal to such effect was signed between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

Erdogan is in the kingdom with the aim to attract foreign investment.

The drone deal, along with several other contracts, was signed during a meeting

The agreements cover various sectors including energy, direct investment, defence, and media.

The drone contract was signed with the Turkish company Baykar, which is co-run by one of Erdogan's sons-in-law.

The drones, specifically Baykar's TB2 model, will enhance the readiness and defence capabilities of the Saudi armed forces. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

This visit marks Erdogan's second trip to Saudi Arabia since the recent improvement in bilateral relations.

Ties between the two countries were strained after the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey actively pursued and investigated.

However, with relations on the mend, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2022, and Prince Mohammed travelled to Turkey in June of the previous year.

Erdogan's current Gulf tour comes as Turkey grapples with a currency collapse and high inflation, which have severely impacted its economy.

In a gesture of support, Saudi Arabia previously deposited $5 billion in Turkey's central bank in March.