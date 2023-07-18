 
menu menu menu

Prince William’s reaction revealed as Kate Middleton takes centre stage at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Prince William’s reaction revealed as Kate Middleton takes centre stage at Wimbledon

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton ‘work superbly as a team’, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes.

Speaking to FEMAIL, per Daily Mail, Richard Fitzwilliams said the Prince of Wales and Princess Kate's dynamic at Wimbledon shows how they 'work superbly as a team'.

Talking about the future king’s reaction as Kate took centre stage at Wimbledon, the royal expert said Prince William was 'happy’ as the royal couple have 'struck the perfect balance in public'.

Kate Middleton, who is the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, attended the final at Wimbledon with Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She also presented the two players with their trophies on the court on Sunday.

Prince William was photographed walking behind Kate Middleton as they arrived at SW19.

Reacting to it, Richard said: 'The Prince and Princess of Wales work superbly as a team.

“Catherine was centre stage because she is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.”

He further said there was no question that Kate Middleton radiated confidence. “It has been a delight to see this grow over the years.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle had ‘high ambitions’ when she married Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle had ‘high ambitions’ when she married Prince Harry
Tom Cruise reinforces cinema magic with ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning': Review video

Tom Cruise reinforces cinema magic with ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning': Review
Robert Downey Jr jokes about his ‘look’ in Oppenheimer: Watch video

Robert Downey Jr jokes about his ‘look’ in Oppenheimer: Watch
Tom Cruise reflects on intense training before performing stunts: ‘I enjoy the pressure’

Tom Cruise reflects on intense training before performing stunts: ‘I enjoy the pressure’
'Barbie' star Michael Cera opens up about major career crisis in 2019

'Barbie' star Michael Cera opens up about major career crisis in 2019
Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' hailed as visually stunning masterpiece by Japanese critics

Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' hailed as visually stunning masterpiece by Japanese critics
Meghan Markle heading towards her ‘Tig lifestyle’ amid solo career video

Meghan Markle heading towards her ‘Tig lifestyle’ amid solo career
Ariana Grande estranged husband Dalton Gomes already dating other women

Ariana Grande estranged husband Dalton Gomes already dating other women

Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz criticized for not honouring Kate Middleton at Wimbledon video

Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz criticized for not honouring Kate Middleton at Wimbledon