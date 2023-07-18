Prince William’s reaction revealed as Kate Middleton takes centre stage at Wimbledon

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton ‘work superbly as a team’, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes.



Speaking to FEMAIL, per Daily Mail, Richard Fitzwilliams said the Prince of Wales and Princess Kate's dynamic at Wimbledon shows how they 'work superbly as a team'.

Talking about the future king’s reaction as Kate took centre stage at Wimbledon, the royal expert said Prince William was 'happy’ as the royal couple have 'struck the perfect balance in public'.

Kate Middleton, who is the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, attended the final at Wimbledon with Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



She also presented the two players with their trophies on the court on Sunday.

Prince William was photographed walking behind Kate Middleton as they arrived at SW19.

Reacting to it, Richard said: 'The Prince and Princess of Wales work superbly as a team.

“Catherine was centre stage because she is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.”

He further said there was no question that Kate Middleton radiated confidence. “It has been a delight to see this grow over the years.”