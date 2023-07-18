 
Iconic duo, Will.i.am and Britney Spears unveil new collaboration

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Music icons Will.i.am and Britney Spears are teaming up once again to bring some sizzling heat to the summer season. 

Following the exclusive announcement by PEOPLE that Spears, aged 41, will be releasing a memoir, Will.i.am, the frontman of the Black Eyed Peas, took to Twitter to reveal their latest collaboration.

In a surprising move, Will.i.am shared a 16-second video teaser to make the announcement. The caption read, "UH OH!!!" and tagged Spears, while white text flashed against a black background along with the audio, "You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and Britney B----."

The video clip began with a snippet from their previous track "Scream & Shout," which was featured on Will.i.am's 2013 album #willpower. This collaboration marks their second venture together, the first being the 2011 hit "Big Fat Bass" from Spears' album Femme Fatale. 

The teaser then transitioned into a different energetic techno beat, where Spears can be heard saying, "Mind your business, b----." As the video concluded, the text "will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW" appeared on the screen.

Will.i.am also shared the same video on Instagram, expressing, "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

Besides the forthcoming collaboration with Will.i.am, fans can anticipate the release of Spears' memoir titled The Woman in Me. According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir will shed light on "the enduring power of music and love" while emphasizing the significance of a woman sharing her own story on her own terms. 

