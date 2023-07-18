Britney Spears' hymn performance while riding the waves

During a recent outing by the coast, Britney Spears expressed herself through her singing.

A video, which has since been removed but was shared by fans on social media, captured the pop singer on horseback as she melodiously sang two hymns. In the video's caption, Spears wrote, "Southern girl singing on my horse!!!"

Sporting a vibrant yellow and white bikini top, the "Piece of Me" singer showcased her equestrian skills and vocal talents while offering fans a scenic view of the ocean in the background.

The hymn performance commenced with "Jesus Loves Me" and seamlessly transitioned into the timeless classic "Amazing Grace."

Although it has been a considerable seven years since Spears, now 41, released her last album, Glory, she made a notable return last year through a collaboration with Elton John. The duo reimagined his 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer" as a dance-pop rendition titled "Hold Me Closer." This marked her first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

In an exciting announcement last week, the pop icon disclosed that her highly-anticipated memoir, The Women in Me, is scheduled for release on October 24. After a competitive bidding process involving multiple publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, secured the rights to publish the memoir.