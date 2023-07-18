Sofia Vergara finds joy in Italy amidst divorce announcement

Sofia Vergara, renowned for her role in the popular television series Modern Family, maintained her positive attitude despite the news of her divorce from Joe Manganiello. In the aftermath of the announcement, Vergara turned to Instagram to share highlights from her vacation in Italy.

In one of her Instagram post, Vergara posted a mirror selfie taken with her friends while enjoying a night out in Ravello, Italy. The accompanying caption, "Ravello Nights," perfectly captured the vibrant and joyful atmosphere of the moment.

She further elaborated on her trip by sharing a photo of herself relaxing under the sun in a swimsuit. Wearing a dark blue one-piece with a leopard print, she expressed her love for Ravello and showcased the tranquility of her holiday's final days.



Meanwhile, amidst the lighthearted photos shared by Vergara, news broke about her divorce from Joe Manganiello, ending their seven-year marriage. In a joint statement provided to Page Six, the couple confirmed their challenging decision to separate and requested privacy as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.



Sources revealed that they had been growing apart and contemplating their future. Although surprising to fans, the couple had been leading separate lives for some time.

Fans of Sofia Vergara were left amazed by her recent Instagram pictures, causing a frenzy on social media. The comments section overflowed with admiration and astonishment, with many expressing disbelief at the fact that the actress, at 51 years old, looks incredibly stunning.

One fan exclaimed, "How is she 51 and looking like this?!" while another gushed, "That explains the heatwave! Most beautiful woman of the world for already many many years ."

Fans from various countries joined in the excitement, with one eagerly proclaiming, "The queen is in my country." Her flawless appearance prompted one fan to declare, "A DEFINITION OF PERFECT AAAAAA," while another simply stated, "Gorgeous lady."

These enthusiastic reactions stand as a testament to Sofia Vergara's timeless beauty and enduring status as a beloved icon in the entertainment industry.