Barbie actor Simu Liu opens up about Bollywood aspirations and musicality

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Simu Liu expressed his admiration for Bollywood, and his desire to work in Bollywood films in the future.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Simu Liu, the actor portraying Barbie in the film, discussed various aspects of his involvement including his collaboration with Greta Gerwig and his experience acting in a Barbie movie. 

Reflecting on his recent viewing of RRR, Liu exclaimed, "RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood." 

Expanding on this notion, Liu elaborated, "There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.”

Liu, also known as Ken in the film, boldly declared, “So, yeah, I'm putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

