Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are united by one key factor

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be very different from one another but right now, they are united one common thing.

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, both Meghan and Kate are “are united in that the reality they both face is not what they want.”

The expert analysed for News.com.au that how the paparazzi are dealing covering the two royal daughters-in-law in their own vicinities.

Meghan is currently in California while Kate is dutifully appearing for her royal duties.

Elser noted that Meghan and Prince Harry have been “papped more in the last four months” than Prince William and Kate, and their family “have been in the last four years.”

She noted the major different in the paparazzi coverage over the two couple is that Meghan and Harry and photographed on their casual everyday outings while the Prince and Princess of Wales are during their royal appearances, where they are meant to be seen.

However, Elser claimed that they are all living a life that they do not want courtesy of each other.

“Meghan has not gotten some peaceful life where she can waft around the toney environs of Santa Barbara putting her titanium Amex to work before repairing home to polish her collection of Emmys,” Elser described.

“And Kate has not ended up in a situation where she and husband Prince William have another co-HRH couple to help share the royal working load with them.”

She further added that the Sussexes are “now facing a major career slump” and the Waleses have been “left to single-handedly carry the can for the monarchy.”