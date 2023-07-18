Margot Robbie discovers unexpected empathy for Barbie in upcoming film

Margot Robbie's portrayal of Barbie in the upcoming film has proven to be a transformative experience for the actress.

In a recent conversation with USA Today, Robbie shared her decision to seek out director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, known for their depth and dimension in storytelling, to infuse the script with new perspectives.

While Barbie has faced criticism for perpetuating consumerism and unrealistic beauty standards, Gerwig's film challenges those notions by examining the double standards women encounter and approaching the character with compassion and empathy.

Robbie expressed her surprise at the profound conversations that emerged during the filming process, delving into the meaning of life and true happiness. She admitted that the experience went beyond entertainment, deeply impacting her on a personal level.

Reflecting on her character's existential exploration, Robbie emphasized the unexpected depth and introspection the role brought her.



“I didn’t know this character was going to get down into my bones in this way,” Robbie says. “I just didn’t ever expect to have so many big, profound conversations about the meaning of life or what true happiness is. I mean, we joke about an existential crisis, but it all did become very existential.”

"I just never expected to have this much empathy for a doll!”