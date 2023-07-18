Zoe Saldaña reflects on not getting name recognition as other stars in Hollywood

Zoe Saldaña has recently reflected on anonymity despite working in major franchises in Hollywood.



In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Avatar star, who is busy promoting her upcoming Special Ops: Lioness series, revealed that this has been a big blessing not getting similar name recognition as her other fellow actors.

Zoe said, “I think these characters have given me a life.”

“I can take my kids to the coffee shop,” continued the 45-year-old.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress added, “I’ll be recognized of course sometimes, and sometimes I won’t.”

Elsewhere in the video, Zoe also disclosed that she was drawn to science fiction since she was a kid but also expressed her fear that this might restrict her career.

“There was always that fear like if I say yes will I not be considered for other parts with other directors,” stated the actress.

Zoe explained, “ I was worried for being a typecast and I was also already being told of a limiting career being a woman of colour.”

Addressing casting rejections in the industry, Zoe mentioned, “It was always very mild rejection like director would I liked you but he wants to go traditional.”

Zoe added she focused more on “terrestrial roles” now.