Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter sends love to Princess Beatrice on her wedding anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has extended love to Princess Beatrice, who celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Monday.



Princess Beatrice mother Sarah Ferguson turned to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of the couple from their wedding in July 2020 to wish them a very happy wedding anniversary.

Sarah said in the caption of the post, “Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale.”

Fans and friend showered love on the couple and also wished them on their special day by dropping sweet comments.

One fan commented, “Beatrice’s life is better than a fairy tale because it’s real life. Congratulations on your anniversary!”

Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough also showered love on Princess Beatrice and Mozzi by pressing the heart button on the post.

Sarah Ferguson and late Lisa Marie had been friends for years.