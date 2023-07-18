 
Johnny Depp apologises to his fans

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2023

Johnny Depp apologises to his fans

Hollywood star Johny Depp on Tuesday said he is canceling his concert in Budapest, leaving his fans disappointed.

In a social media statement, he said, "Due to unforseen circumstances, the Vampires will be cancelling tonight's show in Budapest."

He said, "All tickets will be refunded in full."

The actor and singer added, "We love and appreciate all of the fans who travelled from near and far to see us rise and we are truly sorry."

Johnny Depp apologises to his fans

Depp is trying to rebuild his career after an ugly defamation fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp won a near-total victory in his legal battle with Heard, who had accused him of physical abuse. However, Depp denied allegations of hitting her or any other woman.

Two years earlier, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against The Sun tabloid, which called him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard. He was soon dropped from "Harry Potter" spinoff franchise "Fantastic Beasts" and largely shunned by Hollywood.


More From Entertainment:

