Jennifer Lopez aims to strengthen her bond with Ben Affleck

|July 18, 2023

Jennifer Lopez left her fans excited after she teased a new song to celebrate her love with husband Ben Affleck.

Taking to social media on Monday, she shared a snippet of an upcoming song titled "Midnight Trip to Vegas".

The singer reminisces about her marriage to the Hollywood actor in the new song.

Lopez shared the snippet on Monday, one day after the first anniversary of the couple's Sin City wedding.

In the video, she can be seen smiling as she sings along to the upbeat song's lyrics, which appear to reference their surprise nuptials: "What about a midnight trip to Vegas? / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."

Lopez also revealed the song's full lyrics, which begin with the couple questioning if their lavish wedding plans are really "what we've been dreaming of" amid concerns over "orchid arrangements" and rain. The lyrics continue, "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight."

