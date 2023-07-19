Prince Harry, William are in agreement on one big thing

King Charles III' two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, may have many differences of opinion, but the two royal brothers are in agreement on one big thing.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in the US with their two children, have sought a very different life after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

However, there is one area in which Harry and William are in agreement, the way in which they are bringing up their kids.

William and Harry benefited from their mum Princess Diana's insistence that her royal sons were raised to live as normal a life as possible - and both the brothers are on the same page when it comes to continuing her legacy with their own children.

William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are reportedly being brought up in the same way even being staying in two different countries and cultures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer, reportedly sought a life away from the 'goldfish bowl' of London to give their kids a chance to roam a little more freely than they could inside Kensington Palace.



Meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made no secret of the fact as they relocated to the US in order to live a more private life away from the spotlight, not happy with how the British press treated them when they lived in the UK as working royals.



Both families have a strong connection to nature and the great outdoors, possibly due to William and Harry's many childhood years spent on outdoor pursuits at Balmoral Castle. The Wales family often get stuck into bike riding, sailing, hiking and skiing with their children.



In Montecito, Meghan and Harry's mansion is also perfectly positioned for them to embark on many outdoor activities such as hilltop hiking.

The couple's Netflix docuseries also showed other outdoor pastimes like feeding the chickens, playing football and touring their seemingly never-ending gardens.



Emily Nash, HELLO's royal reporter, explains: "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."

