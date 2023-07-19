DeSantis CNN interview overshadowed by Trump's legal troubles

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Reuters/File

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced a tough challenge as his crucial interview outside of conservative media was overshadowed by the ongoing legal troubles of former President Donald Trump.

The recent interview with CNN, which was supposed to be a significant moment for DeSantis's presidential bid, quickly turned into a discussion about Trump's expected third indictment and other criminal charges he is facing.

DeSantis expressed his concern about the potential charges against Trump, saying, "I hope he doesn't get charged. I don't think it'll be good for the country." He tried to steer the conversation towards his policy plans, but the focus remained on Trump's legal predicament.

As DeSantis tried to present himself as a viable alternative to Trump, he faced criticism for not taking a stronger stance against the former president. However, during the interview, he chose not to attack Trump directly, emphasising the need to move forward and avoid criminalising political differences.

Despite his attempts to reframe the discussion, Trump's legal woes continued to take center stage, with analysts questioning DeSantis's ability to gain ground against the former president in the Republican presidential primary.

DeSantis's team faced challenges in their efforts to reset the campaign and gain public support, with fundraising problems and staff changes adding to the complexities of the race.

Throughout the interview, DeSantis maintained that he wanted to focus on the future and not dwell on past events. He stressed the importance of having a broader debate about the country's future and articulated his vision for a presidency focused on addressing President Joe Biden's perceived failures.

While DeSantis tried to stay on message, the overshadowing of his interview by Trump's legal issues highlighted the difficulties he faces in establishing himself as a distinct candidate and finding his place in the political landscape.

In the face of criticism and distractions, DeSantis remained determined to forge ahead with his campaign and communicate a positive vision for the future. However, the dominance of Trump's legal troubles in the media and public discourse continues to pose challenges for DeSantis as he seeks to build momentum and support in his bid for the presidency.