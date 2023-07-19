Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead planning low-key nuptials?

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are rumoured to be “secretly” engaged as they are said to be planning their low key nuptials.

As reported by The Sun, the Bridget Jones Diary star and the English television presenter are telling their close friends that they will soon tie the knot.

The insider said that the lovebirds, who are dating since 2021, are “madly in love” and cannot wait to get married just few months after moving in together.

“Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement,” the source told the publication.

“She has been telling her inner circle about organizing their nuptials, everything will be very low-key,” the insider added.

“Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

However, a report published by People Magazine claimed that rumours of the couple’s wedding hold no truth as they are not engaged yet.

The Hollywood star and the presenter, who is a father to two kids from his previous relationship, first came across each other on his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride back in 2021.

In April, it was revealed that the duo has moved in together after they "found a house that they both love,” adding, “They are very happy and in love."