Tom Hiddleston gives advice to fiancé Zawe Ashton as she signs 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston is popular for playing villain 'Loki' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tom Hiddleston, who is already a vital part of the Marvel universe, gave some important insights to his fiancé Zawe Ashton as she has signed the role of a villain in the film The Marvels.

Ashton has joined in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of villain named Dar-Benn.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, she revealed that she was long waiting to have a collaboration with Nia DaCosta. She further opened up that her fiancé Hiddleston, who is popular to play the villain Loki in the Marvel universe, also gave her advices as she signed her role.

Velvet Buzzsaw actress said that the Thor actor clearly told her what you give to Marvel, you get that back.

"One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.'

"He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way", told Hiddleston to Ashton.

The 42-year-old actor also gave her some additional insights for the set, like he told her to keep enough zippers in case if she had to use a bathroom with your costume on.

Zawe Ashton realizes that it was pretty good advice that her fiancé Tom Hiddleston gave her.

"He also had some very good practical advice, which was: Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume. Which is very good advice, I realize now", she said.

The Marvels is slated to release this year on November 10.