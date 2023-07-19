 
Royal expert believes ‘Meghan Markle nothing without Prince Harry’

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would be ‘nothing’ without her husband Prince Harry if the couple parted ways, royal expert Angela Levin believes.

Amid rumours of ‘trial separation', Angela told Sky News Australia, “Without him, she’s nothing. I don’t think they will split yet, but I think she wants to prove that she’s really strong on her own.”

She went on to claim, whatever Meghan and Harry, they did together, and they were so happy that way.

“But now there’s been no contact. There’s no touching. There’s no helping.”

Angela Levin claims come amid speculations the California-based royal couple’s marriage is on the rocks.

Earlier, the Page Six, per RadarOnline reported Tuesday that Archie and Lilibet doting parents are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.

The publication, citing a source reported “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

The source further said Prince Harry is hoping to “find himself.”

