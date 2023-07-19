Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen supports Sofia Vergara after divorce news

Sofia Vergara is getting support from Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen after her separation from Joe Manganiello.

Sofia, well known for her role in the popular television series Modern Family, has dealt quite positively despite the news of her divorce.

Amid this, the Hollywood pal has come forward to extend her support in her tough time as the former co-star took to social media on Tuesday to give the Colombian bombshell some props.

In the comment section of a post that saw Sofia in a blue-and-black leopard print one-piece swimsuit while vacationing in Capri, Italy, 53-year-old Bowen hit the like button.

Bowen also said, 'This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!' She added five red heart emojis.

Sofia's eye-popping images where she was soaking up the Mediterranean sun on a balcony were first shared on Monday.

Bowen and Vergara co-starred on Modern Family.

The former swimsuit model has been showing off her toned and tanned figure in several new posts.

On Monday they revealed they have split after seven years of marriage.

In a statement they said: 'We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.'

A source added: 'Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.'

The couple wed in Florida in 2015 and have no children together.