Chrissy Teigen reveals why she decides to go for her first-routine colonoscopy

Chrissy Teigen has recently revealed why she is going for her first colonoscopy on social media.



On July 18, the cookbook author opened up that she is prepping herself for the procedure on her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the model said, “Soon there’s going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don't get checked.”

“And we don't get checked because we're not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked,” explained the 37-year-old.

Chrissy pointed out that she has her “first colonoscopy” tomorrow while she was told by her doctor that people are getting it “younger” and they should go in earlier to get checked now.

The mom-of-four remarked, “My number one question is, you see me every day. I wear a black Hanro bra and black leggings every day.”

“And for some reason, on the day that I have to take this wild amount of colon cleanse pills, I chose to wear white pants and a white bra,” mentioned John Legend’s wife.

Chrissy quipped, “Just being a big risk-taker today.”

Sharing details about colonoscopy, the model disclosed, “One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before. It’s like very intense and [there’s] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt.”

“But now, it can be pills. So, now I have to take these pills, a sip of water after every pill, and then a giant thing of water,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people get regularly screened for colon cancer every ten years once they turn 45.