'The White Lotus': Salma Hayek talks about prioritising family over work

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Salma Hayek is prioritising her family over work.

The Desperado actress is not desperate for more work as she has recently claimed that she is wary to agree to star in another TV show, at the moment, as she prioritizes time with her daughter Valentina and husband François-Henri Pinault.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the House of Gucci star, 56, addressed whether she would be interested in appearing in HBO's series, The White Lotus.

While speaking out the show's creator, Mike White, the mother-of-one gushed: 'Oh my god, I love him so much.'

'I would do anything with Mike. I have a fantasy of acting with Mike. We're so good together,' she admitted. 'Oh, he's a fantastic actor. We're very funny together. He's a very, very dear friend.'

The Academy Award nominee went on to say that she is 'obsessed with what he does with sound and how he combines it with images.'

Previously, she and the writer worked on the 2017 comedy, Beatriz at Dinner.

Still, Hayek explained that it would be too 'hard' for her to do a series because she is 'still very present' with her 15-year-old, spouse, their dogs and taking care of the home.

'I can't, even though I'm trying to carve out more space,' she mused. 'I can't like say, 'OK, bye. I'm gonna do a series. See you in three months, in four months.' I just can't.'

Valentina is Salma's only daughter with Pinault, but the French businessman has three more children from previous relationships. 


