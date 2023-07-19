Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are feeling ‘unstable’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly starting to feel rather unstable according to claims by experts.



Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin shared these allegations and claims against the couple and their alleged ‘instability’.

This was all shared during Ms Levin’s interview with Sky News Australia.

There, she was quoted saying, “One minute their going to do things separately, the next minute its ‘Meghan has never ever needed him more than she needs him now’.”

“Then she looked at his book, the Spare and thought it was ok and now she regrets that she didn’t look at its properly. It’s just really extraordinary.”

“What they want to do seems to change every day and I think this is typical of people who [are] much too much in a hurry without thinking things through and that’s made their life such a mess I think.”

She also went on to say, “I think they are really worried. I think not getting on the Emmy’s list has really made them feel very unstable.”

“They have had a long list of things that have gone very wrong, Spotify and Netflix and all these things but this Emmy which Meghan asked if she could be on the panel to decide what goes in.”

In reference to the Emmy snub Ms Levin also went on to say, “I think it’s just an extraordinary way of just not coping”

Before concluding she also pointed out some discrepancies in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship and chalked it all up to Meghan Markle’s ‘constantly changing mind’.