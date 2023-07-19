 
Meghan Markle hopes for ‘drama-free lifestyle’ after exiting royal role

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Meghan Markle is no longer interested in royal drama as she attempts to slip back into her lifestyle in California.

In an interview with Daily Mail, senior therapist Sally Baker shared that the Duchess of Sussex is “taking advantage of the simple pleasures in life” after a rough couple of months following the crisis in that befall their business ventures.

Citing her recent outing at the Farmer’s market in Montecito last Friday, Baker was of the view that Meghan “indulged” in the “simple joy of picking out blooms for her home.”

“The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British Royal Family,” she opined.

Ever since Meghan began dating Prince Harry, she has been hoarded by the media not only in her home country but also in the UK.

While the former actress was familiar with the attention that came with being a public figure, it wasn’t as intense before her nuptials.

“This outing underscore Meghan’s intention to live her life as she and Harry created it,” Baker suggested. “It is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British Royal Family.”

The former Suits actress was dressed in a tan-hued maxi dress and paired it with an unbuttoned white shirt as she carried a sustainable straw handbag in a pair of black flip flops.

Baker said that the outing was a “clear departure from the royal protocols and dress codes” resonating her and Prince Harry’s hope “for a more laid-back, drama-free lifestyle.”

