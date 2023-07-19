What bomb did Joe Biden drop on Donald Trump in first direct flak?

US President Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden walk away from Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC on July 16, 2023, after spending the weekend in Camp David. — AFP

After announcing his presidential campaign for reelection in 2024, President Joe Biden was not seen directly criticising his Republican opponent Donald Trump until now saying "he is sitting for softball townhalls".

Biden’s attacks came hours before the former president was scheduled to sit with Fox News, revealing that he is likely to receive a third criminal indictment.

"One year from today, Republicans will be wrapping up their convention in Wisconsin, just miles away from where former President Trump promised his 'America First' agenda would bring 13,000 manufacturing jobs and a new Foxconn plant to the state,” said Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for the reelection campaign of Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

"The former president has yet to go back to Wisconsin since announcing his campaign, nor has he provided an explanation for his failure to deliver on his promised American manufacturing boom."

Biden's comments show that he may be going all out against his 77-year-old opponent, a strategy which he was refrained from since he announced his reelection bid in April.

It is another hint that Trump is the major competitor who can give a tough time to 80-year-old Biden.

Biden's Democrats have been worried that his campaign is going slow and the attacks on Trump might calm the party establishment.

In the campaign's statement Tuesday, Munoz was referring to a manufacturing project Trump once billed as the "eighth wonder of the world" that ultimately fizzled out when the company scaled back its plans, according to Politico.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign responded by saying: "During Trump's term in the White House, "America was more prosperous, the border was secure, communities were safe, and America was respected on the world stage."

"Crooked Joe Biden can’t run on his disastrous record and knows President Trump will crush him in the general election," Cheung said.

Biden lambasted Trump when the Republican presidential forerunner received a target letter from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and was expected to be charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump is already facing criminal charges for mishandling classified government documents after leaving the Oval Office.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, he revealed that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith saying that he is a target of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation.

While the specific charges are unclear, Trump reiterated the investigation against him as a "witch hunt" and a politicised abuse of law enforcement.

Trump's fiery speech prior to the Capitol attack and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election are under scrutiny.