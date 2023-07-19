Janhvi Kapoor hilarious dance video on ‘Dilon Ki Dooriyan’ goes viral

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor recreated hilarious moves of the song Dilon Ki Dooriyan from her film Bawaal and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.



The Roohi actress turned to Instagram and uploaded a fun-filled video.

She posted the video with caption, “21st July ko hoga #Bawaal lekin abhi ke liye living room mein dhamaal will have to do.”

In the video, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a cute light yellow outfit, dancing alongside her makeup artist and other team members.



Thousands of fans and friends have reacted to Janhvi’s video as lighthearted and energetic dance moves showcased her playful side.

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The original Dilon Ki Dooriyan song was also released on the same day.

Meanwhile, the film Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be released on July 21.



The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.