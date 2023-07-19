Donald Trump blasts US department of justice for 'witch-hunt' probes

Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidental nominee Donald J Trump while speaking in an interview with Fox News in his first appearance after receiving a letter from DOJ on July 18, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/Fox News

After former US president Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning that he received a target letter from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 6 probe, he admitted that he was bothered by the jury investigations against him.

While lashing out at the DOJ on his first appearance on Fox News after receiving the letter, Trump said he was a target of the probe.

He said before a town hall in Iowa that he was bothered by the timing of the notification, reiterating that it is because of his standing in the GOP presidential primary race.

“It bothers me. It bothers me for everybody in this incredible, sold out audience, and it bothers you,” the 77-year-old said.

"I got the letter on Sunday night. Think of it. I don't think they've ever sent a letter on Sunday night," Trump continued.

Prosecutor Jack Smith at the Hague in 2021 can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

"And they're in a rush because they want to interfere. It’s interference with the election. It's election interference. Never been done like this in the history of our country, and it’s a disgrace."

Trump went on to say that the DOJ "has become a weapon for Democrats."

In his interview, he also criticised special counsel Jack Smith calling him a "deranged prosecutor".

Smith is currently investigating Trump in two cases. One case focuses on the former president’s retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The other case pertains to Trump’s attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and block confirmation of Biden's victory.

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2023. — AFP

The Republican presidential candidate is also facing an indictment by a grand jury in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to an adult film star before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Trump said Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he received a target letter from DOJ focusing on his role in the Capitol riots.

Trump also criticised the US election system saying: "We have very corrupt elections, we have no borders. If you don't have borders and you don’t have good elections, you don’t have a country."