Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘old compadres’

By
Web Desk

|July 19, 2023

Royal experts have started to question why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no ‘old compadres’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and thoughts.

According to a report by News.com.au she admitted, “When was the last time either of them was seen with any of their old compadres?”

“Take Priyanka Chopra. She and Meghan were reported to have become close years ago after meeting at a women in TV event, with the actor a guest at their wedding.”

“Yet Chopra and Meghan have not been seen together for years,” since then.

“That same year, George spoke out on a series of occasions defending the duchess, describing her treatment by the press as ‘a little unjust’ and ‘unkind’ and saying she had been ‘pursued and vilified’.”

“Have the Clooneys been seen with the Sussexes since then? Indeed not. Nor have the Sussexes appeared at any of the star-studded events held by the couple’s Clooney Foundation for Justice.”

So Ms Elser asked before signing off, “who can or who will do the same for Harry and Meghan now?”

