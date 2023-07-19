Santa Clara renames itself 'Swiftie Clara' and honors Taylor Swift as mayor

Santa Clara, CA is joining the ranks of cities across the United States preparing for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour. In a unique tribute, the Mayor of Santa Clara, Lisa Gillmor, recently announced that the city will officially change its name to "Swiftie Clara" in honor of Swift's upcoming performances at Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29.

According to the Mercury-News, Mayor Gillmor expressed her excitement during a press conference on Tuesday, July 18. In addition to the name change, she declared Taylor Swift as the honorary mayor through a special proclamation.

The proclamation acknowledged the positive impact that Swift's music, tours, and devoted fanbase have had on the local Santa Clara community, as well as the broader regional influence.

To embrace the spirit of Taylor Swift's various eras, Mayor Gillmor attended the press conference wearing a light purple blazer as a tribute to the recent release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She proudly displayed a friendship bracelet given to her by a member of the city's parks and recreation staff, which read "Swiftie Clara."

During the press conference, Mayor Gillmor expressed her enthusiasm for hosting an artist whose music and message of empowerment serve as a positive example for people of all ages around the world. She played a video that referenced several of Swift's beloved hits, stating, "Get ready to see 'sparks fly' as 'the crowds in the stands went wild' and to 'shake it off' while being a part of an unforgettable experience at Levi's Stadium." These references were made to Swift's songs "Sparks Fly," "Long Live," and "Shake It Off."

The upcoming shows at Levi's Stadium will mark the second-to-last leg of the Eras Tour in the United States. The tour will conclude with performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9.