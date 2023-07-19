'Witcher' producer opens up about Liam Hemsworth's portrayal of Geralt in Season 4

A producer involved in The Witcher has provided an inside look into Liam Hemsworth's performance as Geralt of Rivia in season four, shedding light on the actor's look test and sharing their own thoughts on the matter.



Tomek Baginski, one of the show's producers who has also been involved in the video game trilogy, spoke with Express UK about the actor's transformation. "One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup. And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome." he stated.

Baginski expressed his excitement for what lies ahead in The Witcher and emphasized that Liam Hemsworth will have the opportunity to make the character his own.

"The next stage will be Liam Hemsworth in this role. And he will be given space, he will be given his voice. He has to discover this character for himself," Baginski explained.

"And, for me, it is crazily exciting. Especially in the world of the books, which kind of allow this unsureness. There are so many angles on so many stories which happen in the books," he added. Baginski also mentioned the initial backlash when Cavill was announced as Geralt.

Addressing the fans' concerns, the producer continued, "There was huge, huge noise on the internet. They didn't believe he would be a perfect Geralt. [But] he became a perfect Geralt." He concluded, "I'm, on the same level, excited for Liam. It's another Geralt, but it's still an amazing actor with great charisma. And he'll give a different flavor to this character, and a different style. And I'm very excited for that."

As fans prepare for the release of volume two of The Witcher season three on July 27, they are filled with both bittersweet feelings about Henry Cavill's departure and curiosity about the transition to Liam Hemsworth's interpretation of Geralt.