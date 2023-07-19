Rachel Zegler urges fans to refrain from tagging her in Snow White casting debate

Rachel Zegler, the actress known for her role in West Side Story, has addressed the controversy surrounding her casting as Snow White in the upcoming live-action musical adaptation.

Zegler has requested her fans not to tag her in social media posts discussing the "nonsensical discourse" surrounding her role.

“Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting,” Zegler recently said on Twitter. “I really, truly do not want to see it.”



Taking to Twitter, the 22-year-old shared childhood photos of herself dressed as different Disney princesses and encouraged every child to believe in their ability to be a princess, regardless of any barriers.

“So I leave you with these photos! I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”



The controversy surrounding Zegler's casting reignited when the Daily Mail published an article featuring supposed images from the Disney set in Bedfordshire, England.

The article, titled "EXCLUSIVE: Snow White and the Seven... Politically-Correct Companions? First pictures of new live-action remake of Disney classic shows stand-in princess walking with diverse band of merry men and women after row over using dwarf actors," depicted a diverse group of actors accompanying Snow White.

Critics argued that the images represented a "woke" approach due to the diversity in gender, ethnicity, and height of the actors portraying Snow White's companions.

However, Disney swiftly denied the authenticity of the images, stating “The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.”

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail responded by confirming that stand-ins were used for both Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap in the images they published.